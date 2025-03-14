March 14 Bank Holiday for Holi in India

With the festive celebration of Holi around the corner, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared bank holidays on March 14, 2025, in different cities of the nation. The festive holiday will enable bank staff to enjoy the celebrations, but customers need to be aware that bank services will not be available on this day.

Cities Affected by Bank Holidays

Banks will be shut in many cities, such as Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Important Note for Customers

Though bank branches shall remain closed, online banking options and ATMs shall remain unaffected. It's recommended to cross-check the bank holidays locally because they vary between states. Apart from the usual second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday, all other public holidays are closed by banks. Please cross-check your nearest bank's holiday list for confirmation.

Plan for Your Banking Needs

To save yourself from any hassle, the customers should make plans for their banking operations in advance. You may opt for online banking services or use an ATM to control your financial transactions. If a bank visit is essential, do ensure that you verify the holiday calendar beforehand.

As the nation prepares to indulge in the hues of colours during the festival season, the RBI's declaration of bank holidays on March 14, 2025, will enable bank staff members to participate in the celebrations. Although banking services will not be available on this day, internet banking services and ATMs will remain functional, enabling customers to attend to their financial matters without a hitch.

Also read: Holi 2025: This Rajasthan Village Bans Men from Celebrations!