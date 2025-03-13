March 14, 2025: Holi Coincides with Lunar Eclipse -Time, Visibility and Cities to See Blood Moon

Sky gazers and astronomy enthusiasts have a treat awaiting them as the Lunar Eclipse of 2025 falls on the day of the colourful festival of Holi on March 14. The otherworldly phenomenon is expected to be a riveting spectacle, as the Moon is expected to change a deep shade of red during the eclipse.

The total lunar eclipse, or the Chandra Grahan, will be witnessed in various regions of the world, such as North America, South America, and Western Europe. The duration of the eclipse will be about 65 minutes, and it will prove to be an exciting experience for people in the regions where it will be visible.

What Makes this Lunar Eclipse Special?

One of the special things about this lunar eclipse is that it will take place when the Moon is at its most distant point from Earth, so it will look a little bit smaller than usual relative to other full moons. This MicroMoon eclipse will be the first lunar eclipse of 2025, and its rich red colour will enhance the beauty of the night sky.

Best Locations to Witness the Lunar Eclipse

For those interested in viewing the lunar eclipse, the optimal places to view the total eclipse are:

North America: United States (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago), Canada (Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal), Mexico (Mexico City, Guadalajara)

South America: Brazil (Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo), Argentina (Buenos Aires), Chile (Santiago), Colombia (Bogotá)

Western Europe: Spain (Madrid, Barcelona), Portugal (Lisbon), France (Paris, Marseille)

The Science Behind the Lunar Eclipse

The eclipse of the Moon will take place when Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, blocking sunlight to cast a shadow on the Moon. The red glow that results from this, usually called a "Blood Moon," is because Earth's atmosphere scatters shorter blue and green colours of sunlight, letting only red and orange light onto the Moon.

A Special Day for Astronomy Enthusiasts and Holi Celebrants

While the world gets ready to see this once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon, astronomy lovers and Holi festival-goers can both anticipate a special and interesting experience. Whether you are observing the lunar eclipse or the festival of colours, March 14, 2025, will be a day to remember.

