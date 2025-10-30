Maharashtra School Holidays November 2025: Check Full List!

The Maharashtra government has released its official list of school holidays for November 2025, providing clarity for students parents and educators across the state. While the month features fewer public holidays than major festive months, schools are expected to observe the dates published in the schedule as per the state education department guidelines.

The holiday list highlights major festival observances regional school closings and designated closure days for maintenance and other official reasons. Schools are urged to incorporate these dates into their academic calendars and inform students in advance to manage attendance and activities accordingly.

Teachers and parents are advised to note the specific closure days and plan around them especially for exams extracurricular events and travel. With fewer long-weekends than other months families who were hoping for extended vacations may need to rely on individual leave days to create a break.

Schools in urban centres like Mumbai Pune Nagpur as well as in rural districts will follow the same statewide list though local schools might add extra off days for internal functions sports meets or parent-teacher meetings. Parents should check individual school notices for any additions.

The early announcement of the schedule aims to reduce confusion around leave planning and support smooth academic operations. With November’s list now public educators and families can better synchronise their schedules for classes assessments and school events.