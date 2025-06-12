Is June 13 a Bank Holiday in India?

As the banking fraternity anticipates tomorrow, June 13, 2025, people are curious to know if it will be a bank holiday in India. Fortunately, June 13 should be an ordinary working day for banks throughout the country, with no significant festivals or celebrations to interfere with banking activities.

Bank Holidays in June 2025

Even though June 13 is not a bank holiday, Indian banks will have a number of holidays in the month as a result of state and national festivals. Some of the prominent bank holidays in June are:

Bakrid/Eid al-Adha: Felt on June 6-7 in a few states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti: Felt on June 11 in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Punjab

Saga Dawa: Felt in Sikkim on June 11

Ratha Yatra: Celebrated on June 27 in Odisha, Manipur, and Sikkim

Digital Banking Services Offered

Even on bank holidays when physical branches are shut, customers can avail important banking services from anywhere using:

Net Banking: Online account management, funds transfer, and bill payments

Mobile Banking Apps: Transaction, balance inquiry, and account tracking on the move

ATMs: Cash withdrawal, check deposit, and simple transactions

UPI and Digital Wallets: Pay online, transfer funds, and monitor expenses online

Conclusion

June 13, 2025, shall be a regular working day for Indian banks. Though there are no holidays tomorrow, it is important for customers to note down the holidays of banks during the month to not feel inconvenienced. Since online banking facilities are available, customers can still go about their daily operations on non-working days.

