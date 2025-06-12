Google Launches Android 16: Here's What’s New, Supported Devices, and How to Install

In a strategic response to Apple’s recent iOS 26 announcement at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Google has officially introduced Android 16, its latest operating system upgrade for Android users. The new update focuses on security, performance, and personalization — though it's currently limited to select Pixel devices.

Android 16: Early Access for Pixel Devices Only

While the update promises an improved user experience, Android 16 is not yet available for all Android smartphones. Google has confirmed that the rollout is currently restricted to a range of Pixel devices, with broader support expected in the coming months for brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, once they integrate the update into their custom skins.

List of Devices Currently Supporting Android 16

The Android 16 update is available as an Over-the-Air (OTA) upgrade for the following Pixel models:

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

How to Install Android 16 on Your Device

If you own one of the supported Pixel devices, follow these steps to install Android 16:

Open the Settings app.

Scroll down to System Settings and tap Software Update.

Tap Check for Updates.

If Android 16 is available, tap Download and Install.

Once installed, your device will restart automatically to complete the update.

Top Features of Android 16

Android 16 introduces a host of new features designed to improve usability and performance:

🔒 Live updates on the lock screen for real-time notifications

🛡 Enhanced security with advanced user data protection

📱 Better app compatibility across varied device types

📐 Adaptive Apps that auto-adjust to different screen sizes

🔁 Optimised support for foldables and tablets

🎨 Refreshed UI elements, including updated fonts, colour accents, and modern media controls

🔋 Battery health indicator for better power management insights

What’s Next?

Android 16 is expected to expand to other major Android smartphones in the coming months, depending on manufacturer timelines. If you're not using a Pixel device, stay tuned for announcements from your phone brand regarding Android 16 availability.