June 13 Schools Holiday or not?

As the summer holiday season closes for most schools, parents and students await to see if June 13 is a day back to school or just another day off. Whether it is or not depends on which state in India they belong to.

States Where Schools Are Open on June 13

Telangana: Telangana schools have already resumed classes on June 12, and June 13 will be a normal school day. Telangana's academic year will operate from June 12, 2025, to April 23, 2026, with 230 working days.

States having Summer Vacation on June 13

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh schools are yet to resume after summer vacation, and June 13 will be a holiday.

Punjab: Punjab schools are off for summer vacation, and June 13 is a holiday.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh schools are off for summer vacation, and June 13 is a holiday.

Karnataka: Karnataka schools are off for summer vacation, and June 13 is a holiday.

Chhattisgarh: Schools in Chhattisgarh may remain off on summer vacation.

States with Variable Schedules

Delhi and Noida: Schools in these places can have varying summer holidays, and therefore, it would be better to contact schools locally to find out their calendar.

Need for Verifying the Academic Calendar

Since various states have different summer vacation timetables, it is important for students and parents to check their school's academic calendar to see if June 13 is a holiday or not. This will prevent any confusion and make the back-to-school transition easy.

