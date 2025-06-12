Osmania University PhD Entrance Exam 2025 Results Released: Step-by-Step Guide to Check OU Results

Osmania University has officially released the results of the PhD Entrance Examination 2025. Candidates who took the exam can now access their scores and download their rank cards from the university’s official website — osmania.ac.in.

Key Highlights:

Total Registered Candidates: 9,747

Number of Candidates Appeared: 7,907

Number of Candidates Qualified: 4,950

Pass Percentage: 62.60%

How to Check Osmania University PhD Result 2025:

Visit the official Osmania University website – osmania.ac.in

Click on the “Examination Results” section on the homepage

Locate and click on the “PhD Entrance Result 2025” link

Download the result PDF or your rank card

Save the document for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the rank card, including their name, roll number, and score. For any discrepancies or further clarifications, students should contact the university’s examination branch.