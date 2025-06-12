MBA Placement Crisis: 59 IIM Trichy Students Unplaced

The recent placement figures of IIM Trichy have ushered in widespread discussion regarding the health of campus placements for MBA students. With 59 students from the current batch remaining unplaced, concerns are being raised regarding the changing job market and the worth of an MBA degree from India's top B-schools.

Most are attributing the trend to the spread of IIMs and the shifting expectations of businesses. One analyst termed the situation as "not normal," underlining that what is required is a re-assessment of the management education landscape.

Others have blamed the difficulties for MBA alumni on rising employer expectations. With businesses demanding more flexible and lower-cost pools of talent, the long-standing value of the MBA degree is being questioned. "Markets and employers have become merciless with their high expectations," remarked one observer, leaving even the best MBA students struggling to find work.

The problems are not confined to new graduates. Professionals looking to return to the workplace after a break are also struggling to get jobs. As one of them summed it up, "Coming back to work after a sabbatical is like climbing Everest," pointing out the complexity of dealing with the contemporary job market.

The technology sector, especially, has seen a massive change in its recruitment goals. With most of the leading tech players now no longer requiring MBA degrees for product positions, the age-old worth of an MBA is being questioned in terms of identity. Companies are now interested in recruiting fresh talent from leading engineering colleges, which leads to questioning the need for an MBA degree in the current job market.

With the way the job market is changing, there is no doubt that India's management education system must keep pace. Now that the value of an MBA degree is getting redefined, B-schools must re-examine their curriculum and emphasize inculcating skills that are in demand for employees. Then and only then can MBA graduates expect to stay ahead of a fast-changing employment scenario.

