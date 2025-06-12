Salman Khan calls off event after Air India's horrific plane crash

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Amidst the unfortunate incident of Air India Flight AI171 crashing shortly after taking off, actor Salman Khan decided to cancel a work event.

Salman, who is the new face of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), was supposed to attend a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, along with ISRL's co-founders, Veer Patel and Ishan Lokhande.

However, as the event commenced, at the same time, the horrific news of the plane crash surfaced. Showing their support for the families of victims of the plane crash, the organizers announced that the event has been called off. They said, "As you all know, a tragic incident occurred earlier in the day. It's a sad time for everybody. ISRL and Mr Salman Khan stand by united with the nation in these tough times.

"We have taken a responsible joint decision to reschedule this event as it's not a time for celebration. We stand by the nation united. All our condolences and prayers with the families of the dead. Stay strong, India," they added.

The organizers further shared a press note that read, “As we all have just heard the tragic incident that has taken place today. Indian Supercross Racing League and Mr. Salman Khan stand by the Nation United in this tough time. All our condolences and prayers are with the affected families. Jointly, we have made a responsible decision to reschedule this event to a further date.”

Not just that, several big-wigs from B-town such as Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Jahnvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, Sanya Malhotra, Randeep Hooda and others used social media to express their grief over this mishap.

The Air India Flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and crashed soon after.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB) which was headed towards London’s Gatwick Airport had 242 people on board, counting both passengers and crew.

With the rescue operation underway, an investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

