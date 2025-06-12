Telangana Colleges to Boycott TG EAPCET 2025 Counselling?

Several engineering and professional colleges across Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are reportedly considering boycotting the upcoming admission counselling process for the academic year 2025–26. The move comes amid mounting frustration over the state government's delay in clearing massive fee reimbursement dues, which have now ballooned to nearly ₹7,500 crore.

Colleges Unite Under FATHI to Demand Dues

In a collective push, institutions offering courses in engineering, pharmacy, law, nursing, MBA, MCA, and BEd have formed the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI). The federation is pressing the government to clear all pending dues by August 15.

As per reports, the colleges are strongly considering rejecting all “zero fee” category admissions if the dues are not settled before the deadline. This decision could severely impact thousands of students relying on government fee reimbursement schemes for higher education.

TG EAPCET 2025 Counselling Schedule Likely in July

The admission process for undergraduate engineering programs under the TG EAPCET 2025 convener quota is expected to begin in the first or second week of July.

Before the counselling begins:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is anticipated to complete its college approval process by the end of June.

Post-approval, respective universities will grant affiliations to the colleges, paving the way for the admission procedure to proceed.

What's at Stake?

If the colleges follow through with the boycott:

It could derail the admission plans of thousands of students.

It could also highlight a long-standing issue of financial instability in private educational institutions that rely on timely reimbursements to operate.

With pressure mounting, all eyes are now on the Telangana government’s next move in addressing the growing unrest in the higher education sector.