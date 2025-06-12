Justin Bieber shares 'the secret’ in life with multiple Instagram selfies

Los Angeles, June 12 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has been keeping his fans on the edge with his social media post. The actor recently reflected on life's "secrets" in his most recent social media posts.

On Wednesday (Pacific Standard Time), the 31-year-old singer posted a smiling black-and-white selfie to Instagram and discussed the "secret" to life in the snap's caption, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Alongside The Little Dipper's track Forever, the Baby singer wrote, "The secret in life is forgiveness”. The star also shared an Instagram carousel featuring six blurry selfies, including kissy faces, topless shots, and blurry images.

As per ‘People’, his Wednesday selfie spree marked his seventh in-feed Instagram post of the day, one of which showed a glimpse of him and his son, Jack Blues, 9 months, whom he welcomed with wife Hailey in August 2024. This Instagram comment comes amid a series of cryptic social media posts shared by Bieber and growing concerns for him.

A week prior, on Tuesday, June 3, Bieber wrote an Instagram post about "the audacity" of "telling other humans they deserve something”.

"Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids. Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have?"

He added, "The audacity. That's not your place. God decides what we deserve”.

Days later, on Sunday, June 8, he posted his thoughts on "transactional relationships" via Instagram. "Tired of transactional relationships”, he captioned two close-up images of his face. "If I have to do something to be loved, that’s not love”.

He then elaborated in his Instagram Stories, saying, "I don't think any of us can handle hearing, ‘You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me’. It's not true”. Adding, "I listened to those fools who told me to work harder. And there's no end to trying to earn your spot in this life because I tried. U have everything u need right now (sic)”.

The ‘Love Yourself’ singer married Rhode founder Hailey, 28, in September 2018. Six years later, in May 2024, the couple renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii and revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

