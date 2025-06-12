BJP cancels political events in Rajasthan after Gujarat plane crash

Jaipur, June 12 (IANS) In the wake of the tragic plane crash in Gujarat on Thursday, the Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cancelled all political programmes until further notice.

The party announced the decision on its official social media account, expressing deep sorrow over the devastating incident.

"All political programmes of Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party unit scheduled for today are cancelled until further notice due to the tragic plane crash in Gujarat. We express our heartfelt condolences," the BJP said.

The incident involved Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner, flight AI-171, which was on its way from Ahmedabad to London.

The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, along with 52 British nationals and six Portuguese nationals, according to early reports.

The flight reportedly took off at 1:38 p.m. and tragically crashed just two minutes later at 1:40 p.m.

The aircraft was at an altitude of nearly 625 feet when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses reported plumes of smoke at the crash site, and videos of the aircraft engulfed in flames have emerged on social media.

There are no confirmed reports of survivors at this time.

Massive rescue and relief operations are ongoing, with emergency teams working at full capacity to manage the aftermath of the disaster.

The incident took place when the Air India flight, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, was taking off for London.

The plane was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian passenger.

Heavy smoke was visible from Dharpur near the Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad.

The fire brigade has rushed to the spot, and emergency response teams are being mobilised.

Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.