PMK founder Ramadoss says reconciliation talks with son Anbumani ended in a 'draw'

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said that efforts to reconcile with his son and party working president Anbumani Ramadoss have ended in a stalemate, describing the situation as a "draw".

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Thailapuram, Villupuram district, Ramadoss said he would continue to lead the party until the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

"Those who once hailed me as their kulasamy (family deity) and declared that 'Ayya is everything' have stabbed me in the heart," he said.

"Those who have reduced me to a walking corpse are now taking out a padayatra in my name. It's all a drama, and everyone is acting," Ramadoss said.

Referring to the internal power tussle within the party, the 85-year-old leader asserted his right to lead the organisation for another one or two years.

"A disciple can sometimes be better than his guru, but a son should never try to surpass his father. That goes against dharma," he said.

Ramadoss, who had earlier demoted Anbumani from the post of party president to that of working president, said several rounds of discussions had been held in a bid to resolve the impasse.

He revealed that just two weeks before the party's Mamallapuram conference, he was even ready to step down as party president.

"But Anbumani didn't trust me. He demanded that everything be put in writing. He said I was not reliable. Now, we are at a crossroads - either it's him or me," Ramadoss declared.

Despite the tensions, he said the status quo would be maintained until the 2026 elections.

"Our goal is to win at least 50 seats and strengthen our alliance. I will not take any steps to expel Anbumani from the party's primary membership," he clarified.

In a deeply personal reflection, Ramadoss said he felt as if he had "poked his own eyes with his fingers" by allowing Anbumani to take charge.

"Anbumani wants me to stay home and play with my grandchildren. But I built this party brick by brick," he said, accusing Anbumani of trying to push him out of active politics.

Ramadoss also alleged that most district presidents skipped a meeting he convened after Anbumani called them until 3 a.m. and instructed them not to attend.

"I was humiliated. Had he remained silent, power would have come to him naturally. But wrong information was spread that I planned to take action against him," he said.

Recounting a recent episode, Ramadoss said Anbumani expressed his ambition to take over the party's reins during their visit to New Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I said nothing and quietly returned to Thailapuram," he said

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.