Insulting armed forces runs in the veins of Congress: BJP slams Nana Patole

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday criticised former Maharashtra Congress chief and MLA Nana Patole for likening Operation Sindoor to a "computer game played by children."

The BJP accused Patole and the Congress party of repeatedly disrespecting the Indian armed forces, calling it a pattern of behaviour that has become the party’s identity. He further said that it seems insulting armed forces runs in the veins of Congress.

Patole had remarked, “US President Donald Trump had said multiple times that he threatened both India and Pakistan that the US would stop trade with them unless they agreed to a ceasefire. Operation Sindoor was halted at his signal. This means the operation was just a game -- like the computer games children play.”

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “This kind of insult to the army has become Congress’s identity. From calling the army chief a ‘street goon’ to labeling surgical strikes as ‘blood for votes’, Congress has consistently tried to undermine our military’s morale.”

He added, “In Balakot, when we carried out an airstrike, they called it a political stunt. Now, when our soldiers have responded bravely under Operation Sindoor and the entire country is proud, they again belittle it -- first by calling it a failure and now by comparing it to a video game. This isn’t a coincidence; it’s a well-planned narrative. When the Pahalgam attack happened, Congress gave Pakistan a clean chit. During Operation Sindoor, they called it a surrender. Now they are insulting it again, while also comparing MPs to terrorists after a diplomatic strike. This is not criticism -- it’s a pattern of praising Pakistan and disrespecting India’s institutions.”

Another BJP leader, Syed Zafar Islam, said, “It seems insulting the armed forces runs in the veins of Congress. The Indian Army displayed extraordinary courage during Operation Sindoor. By making such comments, Congress is deliberately trying to lower the morale of our soldiers. Fortunately, the public has responded to this kind of behaviour, and that’s why Congress keeps losing. At this point, they seem to need a certificate for insulting the armed forces.”

In response to the controversy, Congress distanced itself from Patole’s comments.

Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar stated, “This appears to be his personal opinion. The Congress party has always respected and supported the valour of the Indian armed forces. However, it is also true that the terrorists behind the attack have not yet been found. Every citizen deserves to know where they are and why they haven’t been caught.”

