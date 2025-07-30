July 31 Public Holiday in Punjab; What’s Open, What’s Closed

The Punjab government has announced a gazetted holiday on July 31 to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh, a revered freedom fighter who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. This decision reflects the government's commitment to honoring the legacy of this iconic revolutionary.

Who Was Shaheed Udham Singh?

Born in 1899, Shaheed Udham Singh is remembered for his courageous act of assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940, avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. His bravery has become a symbol of resistance against British colonial rule, etching his name in India's collective memory.

What's Open and what's closed on July 30:

To mark this occasion, all state government offices, educational institutions, and boards and corporations will remain closed on July 31. This includes:

Government Offices: All state government offices and departments will be closed.

Educational Institutions: Schools, colleges, and universities under the Punjab government will observe the holiday.

Boards and Corporations: Offices of all boards and corporations will remain closed.

What's Open:

Emergency Services: Hospitals, ambulances, and other emergency services will remain operational.

Banks: Banks are expected to be open, as there's no mention of bank closures.

Wedding Ceremonies: Marriage ceremonies and other essential events will be allowed to take place.

Job Interviews/Examinations: Interviews and exams will continue as scheduled.

Airport Transfers: Transportation to and from airports will be available.

State-Level Function

A state-level event will be held in Sunam, Sangrur district, Udham Singh's birthplace, on July 31. This ceremony will be attended by prominent leaders, including AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who will pay floral tributes to the revolutionary.

Honoring Udham Singh's Legacy

The Punjab government has already renamed the Bhawanigarh-Sunam-Bhiki-Kot Shamir road after Udham Singh. Furthermore, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written to the Centre, requesting that the Patiala-Bhawanigarh national highway stretch be named after the freedom fighter.

