July 29 Stock Market Holiday for Nag Panchami?

As investors and traders anticipate Tuesday, July 29, 2025, one cannot help but wonder if the Indian stock markets will be closed for Nag Panchami or anything else. The short answer is: No, no holiday in the stock market on July 29, 2025. Trading will proceed normally on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

No Official Holiday Declared

Although Nag Panchami is celebrated in some regions of the nation, notably Maharashtra and other central and north Indian states, it is not a trading holiday as defined by the BSE or NSE. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and major exchanges have not designated July 29 as one of their market holidays for 2025.

Regular Trading Hours

Both the equity and derivative markets will be open and operational during regular trading hours:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Post-Close Session (optional): 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM

Investors can go on uninterrupted, making of trades, tracking market movement, and using online services.

Banks Also Operating Normally

To synchronize with the schedule of the stock market, even banks in most regions of India will be open on July 29, 2025. Though Nagpur schools and a few other school districts may have holidays on Nag Panchami, this has no effect on financial institutions or trading functions.

Conclusion

If you're a trader, investor, or financial expert, you need not worry as July 29, 2025, is a normal working day for the Indian stock markets. Markets will be open and trading activities will go on uninterrupted on Nag Panchami

