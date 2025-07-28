JNVST 2025 Application Window for Check Class 6- Last Date July 29

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened the window for applications for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025, enabling students to apply for class 6 admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) throughout India. The online window will be closed on July 29, 2025, so interested candidates should apply soon.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfill the following to be eligible for JNVST 2025:

Be studying in class 5 during the academic year 2024-25

Have passed and studied Classes 3, 4, and 5 in a government or known school

Are within the age limit: born between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016 (both dates inclusive)

Application Process

To apply for JNVST 2025, complete the following:

Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Click on the "JNVST Class 6 Registration 2025" link

Register using your mobile number and email

Complete the application form with student information, school name, address, etc.

Upload required documents

Important Dates

Application start date: June 1, 2025

Application last date: July 29, 2025

Exam dates:

- Phase 1: December 13, 2025

- Phase 2: April 11, 2026

Exam Pattern

The JNVST 2025 question paper will be divided into 3 sections containing 80 objective-type questions and a total of 100 marks.

JNVs Throughout India

654 JNVs are operating in 27 states and 8 Union Territories (UTs), providing quality education to rural and urban students.,

Don't let this chance slip away from you! Get admission to one of the premier JNVs now. Apply now and start your journey towards a bright future!

Also read: COMEDK Counseling 2025 Round 1 Result OUT: Check Steps to Download