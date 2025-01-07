January 8 heavy rain, cold wave alert for Arunachal Pradesh; Holiday likely

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that there is a chance of heavy rains or snow in Arunachal Pradesh on January 8. The government has not declared any holiday yet for tomorrow, but students and parents are advised to look for updates from the government or school authorities. The decision will depend on the intensity of the rain and snow and the assessment of the government.

It is hard for children to go to school when it rains or snows heavily. The roads get slippery, and the weather gets too cold. In such situations, the government may declare holidays for schools to ensure the safety of children. This is a precautionary measure to prevent any accidents or mishaps.

The rain and snow can also disrupt transportation services, making it difficult for children to commute to school. In addition, bad weather can cause power outages, which can affect the functioning of schools.

The weather forecast suggests that fairly widespread rain or snow is possible over Arunachal Pradesh. Therefore, many parts of the state can expect to see rain or snow. An alert has already been issued by the weather department, asking the people to exercise caution.

This week, the rains and snow continue, and so does the keen interest of the government in that issue. The rain and snow department has forecast heavy rain and snow in some places. It may delay daily life considerably.

There is a possibility of rain and snow in Arunachal Pradesh. This can impact the day-to-day lives of children, especially those who go to school. The government is doing everything it can to ensure that children are kept safe, and parents are encouraged to keep an eye on the situation.

Parents are, therefore, advised to take all measures necessary to safeguard their children from such adverse climatic conditions. Such measures include warming them up adequately, carrying with them an umbrella or raincoat, and keeping off when the rains or snow falls heavily.

In case there are changes to school holidays, the government will announce these changes through its social media handles and local media houses. Therefore, parents and students should stay in tune for updates.

