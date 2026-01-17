January 19 Bank Holiday or Not? Everything You Need to Know

As the festive season winds down and Sankranti celebrations come to an end, many people are wondering whether January 19 will be a bank holiday or just another working day. With no major festivals, national events, or state-specific observances falling on this date, Monday, January 19, will function as a regular working day across most parts of India.

No Festival or Public Occasion on January 19

The holiday schedule for January is typically dominated by New Year’s Day and the set of regional Sankranti, Pongal, and Lohri celebrations. Since these festivals have already concluded, there are no additional holidays recognized for January 19 in the national or state-wise bank calendars.

Banks Will Operate Normally

According to the standard Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list:

January 19 is not marked as a bank holiday.

All public, private, and cooperative banks will remain open.

Banking services—both online and offline—will run according to regular working hours.

This means customers can carry out their usual work such as deposits, withdrawals, account updates, loan processing, locker visits, and other branch-based services without interruption.

Schools, Offices, and Businesses Also Function Normally

Since January 19 does not hold any special significance in the national calendar:

Schools and colleges will follow their regular timetable.

Government and private offices will remain open.

Public services and transportation will operate as usual.

This makes January 19 a typical weekday with no holiday benefits for most citizens.

What’s the Next Major Holiday?

The next nationwide bank holiday after mid-January is Republic Day on January 26, which is a compulsory public holiday across the country.