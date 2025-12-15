Jammu and Kashmir Holiday Calendar 2026: July 13, Sheikh Abdullah Anniversary Holiday Excluded Again

Despite repeated appeals from National Conference (NC) leaders, the Jammu and Kashmir government’s official holiday calendar for 2026 once again omits the July 13 “Martyrs’ Day” and December 5 birth anniversary of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah—two holidays discontinued after the 2019 constitutional changes.

NC had highlighted these demands several times throughout 2025, reiterating its commitment made in the party manifesto. However, even after forming the government, the party has been unable to secure the restoration of the two holidays.

NC chief spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq, speaking to Greater Kashmir, said the authority to declare such holidays no longer lies with the elected government.

“It is unfortunate that despite the elected government being in favour, unelected authorities are opposing it. The decision to declare a holiday now rests solely with the Centre,” he noted.

Sadiq linked the matter directly to the larger demand for restoration of statehood, stating that the issue exemplifies why NC continues to press for the return of full democratic powers.

“This is precisely why we demand statehood. Decisions—major or minor—must be taken by a democratically elected government. In any case, a holiday cannot and should not define the legacy of the July 13 martyrs or Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah,” he added.

Issue Triggered Uproar in Budget Session

The subject also surfaced during the J&K budget session on March 5, leading to heated scenes in the Assembly. BJP legislators staged a collective walkout after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered the expunging of what he termed “derogatory remarks” made by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma concerning the July 13, 1931 martyrs.

Members of NC, Congress, PDP, AAP, and several independents rose in protest, prompting the Speaker’s intervention. The confrontation occurred while NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah watched the proceedings from the visitors’ gallery.

The spark came when PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para urged the government to reinstate the July 13 holiday and also resume the December 5 holiday marking Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary. The demand drew support from Kashmir-based MLAs across NC, Congress, PDP, AAP, and independents backing the NC-led government.

July 13 Controversy Deepens

Tensions escalated again on July 13 when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scaled the gate of the martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar to offer tributes after alleging that police had placed him and other NC leaders under “house arrest” and blocked access to the site.

In dramatic scenes, Dr Farooq Abdullah reached the graveyard in an autorickshaw, while Education Minister Sakina Itoo arrived riding pillion on a scooty.

Despite political pressure and repeated public appeals, the two dates remain absent from the J&K holiday calendar for 2026, once again underscoring the continuing tussle over administrative powers and the ongoing debate around J&K’s statehood.