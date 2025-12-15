CLAT 2026 Result and Final Answer Key: Latest Updates and Release Date

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is likely to announce the CLAT 2026 final answer key and results shortly. Candidates who appeared for the Common Law Admission Test can access the latest updates, scorecards, and official notifications through the Consortium’s website.

The CLAT 2026 examination was conducted on December 7, 2025, across designated test centers. Following the exam, the Consortium released the provisional answer key on December 10, allowing candidates to review their responses. Students were given time until December 12 to submit objections or challenges against the provisional answers.

Based on the feedback received during the objection window, the Consortium will prepare the final answer key, which will be published along with the CLAT 2026 results. According to current expectations, both the result and the final answer key are likely to be released within this week, though the exact date and time are yet to be officially confirmed.

CLAT 2026 Result Date and Scorecard Details

The official announcement regarding the CLAT 2026 result date and time will be shared soon by the Consortium. Once released, candidates will be able to view their results and download their individual scorecards by logging in to the official portal using their registered credentials.

The scorecard will contain important details such as the candidate’s marks, rank, and qualifying status, which will be used for the admission and counselling process for National Law Universities.

How to Check CLAT 2026 Result Online

Candidates can follow these steps to access their CLAT 2026 result and scorecard:

Visit the official CLAT website

Click on the link for “CLAT 2026 Result.”

Log in using the registered mobile number and password

View the CLAT scorecard displayed on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future use

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the result announcement and counselling schedule.

Also read: Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Meet the Top 5 Finalists Battling for the Trophy