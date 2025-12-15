Hyderabad New Year Restrictions 2026: Police Issue Strict Rules for Parties and Pubs

Hyderabad Police have announced tight restrictions for New Year celebrations across the city, aiming to ensure public safety and prevent law and order issues during the festive night. The regulations will be enforced from midnight on December 31 until the early hours of January 1, with special focus on pubs, bars, hotels, and party venues.

According to the police orders, all pubs, bars, and hotels hosting New Year events must mandatorily install functional CCTV cameras and deploy adequate security personnel. Organisers have been instructed to strictly prohibit the entry of minors into such venues. Any violation of age restrictions will invite severe action against the management.

The police have also imposed a complete ban on DJs, obscene or indecent dance performances, and the use of loudspeakers after 10 pm. Authorities have made it clear that noise pollution rules will be strictly enforced, and organisers will be held responsible for violations. Alcohol-related violations, including serving intoxicated individuals or allowing unruly behaviour, will attract penalties.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, along with senior officials including CP Sajjanar, warned that strict action will be taken against drunk driving. Special teams will be deployed across the city to conduct breathalyser tests, and offenders will face cases, hefty fines, and even imprisonment under relevant sections of the law.

Importantly, all New Year events must conclude by 12:30 am. No extensions or exemptions will be permitted under any circumstances. Police patrolling and surveillance will be intensified in public places, party zones, and key traffic corridors.

Citizens have been urged to celebrate responsibly, follow the rules, and cooperate with police personnel to ensure a safe and peaceful welcome to the New Year in Hyderabad.