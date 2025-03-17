Indore Local Holidays 2025: Check Dates for Rang Panchami, Dussehra, and Ahilya Festival

The Indore district administration announced local holidays on three different days, allowing citizens the opportunity to celebrate and observe significant festivals.

For starters, a local holiday has been announced on March 19 (Wednesday) to commemorate the festival of Rang Panchami, a colourful festival that fills the city with joy and colours.

Also, the day after Dussehra, that is, October 3 (Friday) has been declared a holiday.

Moreover, August 22 (Friday) has been declared a half-day holiday to commemorate the Ahilya Festival, celebrating the legendary Queen Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore.

It may be added that these holidays will not apply to banks and treasuries, which will remain open. These local festivals provide a great chance for people to gather, celebrate, and relish the rich cultural diversity of Indore.

