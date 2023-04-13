The Indian mobile phone exports made history by crossing the $10 billion threshold for the first time in any fiscal year, reaching an estimated $ 11.12 billion (over Rs 90,000 crore) in FY23. Mobile phone exports rose from Rs 45,000 crore in FY 21-22 to Rs 90,000 crore, surpassing the previous estimate of Rs 75,000 crore. Mobile phone exports now account for 46 percent of the overall electronic goods exports, underlining the vital role of this sector in India's electronics export market.

"The mobile phone export juggernaut continues. It is extremely satisfying that we have crossed the targeted figure of 75,000 crores for the year. Industry and government in partnership are strenuously working on replicating this in other verticals," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA. The outstanding performance of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones serves as an inspiration for other electronic segments to emulate this success in increasing manufacturing and exports.

YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy hailed the news of the mobile phone exports doubling and attributed it to the Make In India policy encouraging the manufacture and exports of mobile phones. He also suggested that India should focus on making indigenous semiconductors which is the next major thing in the electronics sector. " Happy to note that India’s mobile phone export has doubled to surpass ₹91,000cr. in 2022-23 from last year’s ₹45,000cr. As the policies around Make in India are working, India should now focus on making indigenous semiconductors which will be the next big thing," he tweeted on Thursday evening.

Mobile phones alone are anticipated to contribute more than $50 billion worth of exports by 2025-26.

