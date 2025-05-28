Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended till September 15 by CBDT!

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a vital notification for taxpayers, which offers a deadline extension for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2025-26. The new deadline is September 15, 2025, which provides the taxpayers with half a month more to file their returns.

Why the Extension?

Extension of deadline by CBDT is given major modifications to the ITR forms, which have been re-engineered to ease compliance, increase transparency, and facilitate correct reporting. These modifications have demanded more time for system development, integration, and testing of related utilities.

Challenges in Filing Returns

The CBDT observed that the credits of TDS statements, which are generally due by May 31, would be seen only in early June. This would have reduced the effective window for filing returns, and it would have been difficult for taxpayers to file the return within the initial deadline of July 31.

What This Means for Taxpayers

The extension gives taxpayers extra time to file their returns, allowing them to properly report their income and claim available deductions. Taxpayers need to make the most of this extra time by collecting all relevant documents, seeking help from tax professionals if necessary, and filing their returns well before the new deadline.

Kind Attention Taxpayers! CBDT has decided to extend the due date of filing of ITRs, which are due for filing by 31st July 2025, to 15th September 2025 This extension will provide more time due to significant revisions in ITR forms, system development needs, and TDS credit… pic.twitter.com/MggvjvEiOP — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 27, 2025

Important Dates to Keep in Mind

New Deadline: September 15, 2025

Original Deadline: July 31, 2025

By relaxing the time limit, the CBDT wants to grant relief to taxpayers and make the process of filing smoother. Taxpayers are requested to utilize this relaxation and file their returns correctly and well in time.

