IMD Warns of Intense Heatwave Across India from April to June!

India is set to experience a hotter-than-usual summer, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting above-normal temperatures across most parts of the country from April to June. Additionally, an increased number of heatwave days is expected, particularly in central, eastern, and northwestern regions.

Addressing an online press conference, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated, "From April to June, most parts of north and east India, central India, and the plains of northwest India are expected to experience two to four more heatwave days than normal."

More Heatwave Days in Several States

Typically, India records around four to seven heatwave days during this period. However, experts caution that northwest India may face nearly double the usual number of extreme heat days this year.

The states expected to witness a surge in heatwave conditions include:

North and West India: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab

Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

East India: Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha

South India: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Northern Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Temperature Trends for April

April is projected to bring higher-than-normal maximum temperatures across most of India. However, some areas in the far south and northwest may experience normal temperature levels. Minimum temperatures are also expected to remain above average in most parts, with a few exceptions in the northwest and northeast, where they may be normal or slightly below normal.

With the soaring temperatures ahead, authorities are urging citizens to take necessary precautions to combat the extreme heat. Stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and follow heatwave advisories issued by local authorities to stay safe.