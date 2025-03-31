Aamir Khan poses with sons Junaid and Azad during Eid

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan posed for the shutterbugs with his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Khan at his Bandra home during Eid.

The father and son's trio were seen twinning in white as they faced the camera together.

For the unaware, Junaid is Aamir's son from his first wife Reena Dutta, whereas Azad is from his second marriage with Kiran Rao. Aamir was also seen getting clicked with the fans outside his residence.

A host of B-town celebrities used social media to share heartfelt Eid wishes.

Priyanka Chopra wrote on her IG stories, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating! Sending love and light your way.”

Additionally, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha shared a post on his X (previously known as Twitter) that read, “Warm wishes and happiness on the occasion of Eid. Wishing all serenity, warmth, joy, laughter, peace & brotherhood. Wishing you a blessed celebration! Eid Mubarak!” Varun Dhawan posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption, "Eid Mubarak."

Furthermore, Farhan Akhtar dropped an adorable pic with his better half, Shibani Akhtar, and penned, “We all dream under the same moon .. Eid Mubarak.”

Other celebs such as Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and Madhuri Dixit also compiled lovely Eid wishes for the netizens.

Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which involves fasting from dawn to dusk.

In another update, Aamir left the fans surprised by sharing an unseen audition tape for the critically-acclaimed drama 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Director of the movie, Kiran Rao revealed that Aamir was originally supposed to play the role of a cop named Shyam Manohar in the film, which was finally played by Ravi Kishan.

The audition clip showed Aamir performing a scene from the film. Dressed as a police inspector, he was seen casually chewing a betel leaf while delivering his lines in a distinct rural accent. He delivered lines from the film, experimenting with different mannerisms and body language.

