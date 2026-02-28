Holi 2026 Bank Holidays and School Holidays in India – Full Schedule

Holi, the festival of colours, is one of the most joyful and widely celebrated occasions in India. In 2026, Holi will be celebrated on March 4, while Holika Dahan, the traditional bonfire ritual, will be observed on the evening of March 3. Although Holi is recognised as an important public holiday, the exact closure dates for schools, banks, and government offices differ from state to state based on regional customs and official announcements.

Holi 2026: Important Festival Dates

Here are the key dates related to Holi celebrations in 2026:

Holika Dahan: March 3, 2026 (evening)

Holi (festival of colours): March 4, 2026

Purnima Tithi: Begins on March 2 and continues until March 3

The Central Government holiday calendar lists March 4 as the main Holi holiday. However, some states may also observe holidays on March 3 or extend them depending on local traditions and celebrations.

Is Holi a Government Holiday?

Holi is included in the list of gazetted holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act in several parts of India. On such days, banks, government offices, and many educational institutions remain closed. However, the exact holiday date is decided by individual state governments. As a result, holiday schedules may vary.

For example:

Uttar Pradesh has declared March 2 as a holiday for Holika Dahan.

Several other states have announced holidays on March 3 or March 4.

In certain regions, celebrations may continue for more than one day, leading to extended closures.

School Holidays During Holi 2026

Most schools across India will remain closed for one or two days during the Holi period. According to preliminary schedules announced in different states:

March 3 and March 4: Schools will likely remain closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

March 2 and March 3: Rajasthan is expected to observe school holidays.

March 3 only: Some southern states may observe a single-day holiday, as other regional festivals may also fall around the same time.

Parents and students should confirm the exact holiday dates through official school notices, as private institutions may follow slightly different schedules.

Bank Holidays for Holi 2026: State-Wise Details

Bank closures during Holi will follow the Reserve Bank of India’s state-specific holiday calendar. The holiday dates vary depending on the occasion and regional observance.

March 2, 2026

Banks will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh for Holika Dahan.

March 3, 2026

Banks will remain closed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh for Holi-related celebrations such as Dol Jatra and Dhulandi.

March 4, 2026

Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

Why Holiday Dates Differ Across India

Holi celebrations are influenced by regional calendars, local traditions, and cultural practices. Some states focus on Holika Dahan, while others observe the main colour-playing day as the primary holiday. This variation results in different closure dates for schools, banks, and offices across the country.

Plan Ahead for Holi 2026

Since bank and school holidays are spread across multiple days, it is advisable to complete important work in advance. Banking services such as online transactions and ATMs will continue to function, but branch services may not be available on holiday dates.

Holi remains a time for celebration, bringing communities together through colours, traditions, and festivities. Checking official state notifications and institutional announcements will help ensure you are well prepared for the holiday period.