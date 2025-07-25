Heavy Rainfall Expectedin Odisha till July 28, School Holidays Likely!

A severe weather warning has been issued for several districts in Odisha, with Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts placed under a red alert due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall on July 25-26. The state's meteorological department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in various parts of the state, attributed to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal that has further intensified till July 28. If the rains worsen and cause significant disruptions to everyday life, the government may consider declaring holidays for schools to ensure student safety.

Districts Under Alert

Red Alert: Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts are expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with potentially severe consequences.

Orange Alert: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, and Sundargarh districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Yellow Warning: Nine Odisha districts have been issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall, indicating a potential threat to life and property.

Precautions and Preparations

Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of intense rainfall. This includes:

Staying indoors during heavy rainfall

Avoiding travel to flood-prone areas

Keeping emergency kits ready

Staying informed about weather updates and alerts

The state authorities are working closely with the meteorological department to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to mitigate the impact of the heavy rainfall.

