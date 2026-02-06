February 7 Holiday in Maharashtra: Paid Leave Announced for Election Voting

The Maharashtra government has announced a paid holiday on February 7 to encourage higher voter participation in the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The decision applies to employees working in industries, private firms, and commercial establishments, ensuring they have sufficient time to cast their votes without workplace pressure.

Government Order to Support Voting Rights

According to an official notification issued by the state’s Industries, Labour, and Mining Department, the holiday has been declared to help all registered voters aged 18 and above exercise their democratic right. Employers have been instructed to grant paid leave so that eligible staff members can take part in the polling process without facing professional obligations on election day.

Authorities observed that during earlier elections, some workplaces did not provide leave despite legal requirements. As a result, several employees were unable to vote. By declaring this holiday, the government aims to prevent such situations and ensure that voting remains accessible to everyone.

Polling Dates and Coverage

Voting for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra is scheduled for February 7, while the counting of votes will take place on February 9. The order clearly states that employees registered as voters in constituencies where elections are being conducted must receive paid leave—even if their current workplace is located outside their voting area.

Wide Range of Establishments Included

The holiday directive covers numerous sectors under the department’s authority. Factories, private organizations, shops, and other commercial units must comply with the order. Additionally, retail businesses, hotels, restaurants, theatres, lodging facilities, IT companies, malls, shopping complexes, and various trade and industrial workplaces are included.

By extending the holidays across both traditional industries and modern corporate sectors, the state hopes to protect employees from being denied their opportunity to vote.

Relaxation for Essential Services

For certain hazardous industries and essential public utility services where shutting down operations for a full day could cause significant disruption, the government has allowed an alternative arrangement. Employers in such cases must provide employees with a minimum break of two to three hours so they can visit polling stations and participate in the election.

Step Toward Higher Voter Turnout

The move follows recommendations from the State Election Commission, which has been advocating measures to increase participation in local body elections. Officials believe the paid holiday will not only improve turnout but also highlight the importance of democratic involvement.

The Maharashtra government has emphasized that adherence to the holiday order is compulsory for all applicable establishments, sending a clear message that employees’ voting rights must be respected.