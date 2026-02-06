Gold Prices Remain Unstable, Silver Prices Today Drop Below ₹3 Lakh on February 6, 2026; Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India have entered another phase of volatility after briefly recovering from a three-day slide. Following two sessions of sharp gains, bullion prices once again turned weak on Friday as markets turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision.
On Friday, February 6, physical gold prices stood largely unchanged but showed signs of pressure amid global cues and cautious investor sentiment.
Gold Prices in India (Per Gram)
- 24-carat gold: ₹15,441
- 22-carat gold: ₹14,154
- 18-carat gold: ₹11,581
Weakness was also visible on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), where gold futures remained muted after recent fluctuations.
MCX Gold Update
- Gold Futures (Feb 2026): ₹1,54,410 per 10 grams
- Previous session fall: ₹189 or 0.12%
Gold Rates Across Major Cities (Per 10 Grams)
Delhi:
- 24K: ₹1,54,570
- 22K: ₹1,41,700
- 18K: ₹1,15,970
Mumbai:
- 24K: ₹1,54,420
- 22K: ₹1,41,550
- 18K: ₹1,15,820
Kolkata:
- 24K: ₹1,54,420
- 22K: ₹1,41,550
- 18K: ₹1,15,820
Chennai:
- 24K: ₹1,56,220
- 22K: ₹1,43,200
- 18K: ₹1,22,500
Hyderabad / Bengaluru / Pune / Kerala:
- 24K: ₹1,54,420
- 22K: ₹1,41,550
- 18K: ₹1,15,820
International Gold Market
- Spot Gold: $4,826.99 per ounce (down $137.32 / 2.77%)
- Comex Gold: $4,870.9 per ounce (down $80 / 1.61%)
Analysts attributed the decline to a stronger dollar, dovish signals from US Federal Reserve officials, and fading safe-haven demand after gold briefly crossed the $5,000-per-ounce mark.
Silver Prices:
Silver prices in India continued to weaken on Friday, slipping below the crucial ₹3 lakh per kg mark amid subdued demand and bearish futures trading. The metal failed to sustain recent gains, highlighting persistent pressure across both physical and paper markets.
Silver Prices Today (India)
- 1 gram: ₹299.90
- 8 grams: ₹2,399.20
- 10 grams: ₹2,999
- 100 grams: ₹29,990
- 1 kg: ₹2,99,900
Retail silver prices dropped by ₹100 per kg, while futures prices on MCX indicated deeper weakness.
MCX Silver Update
- Silver Futures (Feb 2026): ₹2,80,000 per kg
- Trend: Lower circuit, bearish bias
Market participants noted a widening gap between physical and futures prices, pointing to low confidence and reduced participation in the derivatives market.
Silver Prices in Major Cities (Per Kg)
- Mumbai: ₹2,99,900
- Delhi: ₹2,99,900
- Kolkata: ₹2,99,900
- Chennai: ₹2,99,900
- Bengaluru: ₹2,99,900
- Hyderabad: ₹2,99,900
- Pune: ₹2,99,900
- Ahmedabad: ₹2,99,900
- Kochi: ₹2,99,900
Market Outlook
- Silver failed to hold above ₹3 lakh per kg
- Weak industrial demand and lack of buying interest persist
- Futures market remains under pressure
- Gold continues to outperform silver in relative terms
With global uncertainty, RBI policy cues, and muted industrial demand, silver remains vulnerable to further downside unless strong buying interest returns.