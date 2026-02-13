February 14 Bank Holiday Explained: Second Saturday Closure in India

Customers planning a bank visit on February 14 should take note of the holiday schedule. Since the date falls on the second Saturday of the month, banks across India will remain closed in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Are Banks Closed on February 14?

Yes, banks will not operate on February 14 because it is the second Saturday—a designated non-working day for most public and private sector banks in the country. Indian banks observe closures on the second and fourth Saturdays each month, in addition to all Sundays and notified public holidays.

This means customers will not be able to access in-branch services such as cash withdrawals from counters, cheque clearances, passbook updates, or account-related assistance on that day.

Will Online Banking Services Be Available?

Although physical branches will remain shut, digital banking platforms will continue to function normally. Customers can still use:

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking

ATMs for cash withdrawals

UPI and card payments

These services ensure that essential financial transactions can proceed without interruption despite the branch closure.

Plan Your Banking Needs in Advance

To avoid inconvenience, customers are advised to complete important banking tasks either on Friday or wait until branches reopen. Planning ahead is especially important for services that require in-person verification or documentation.

When Will Banks Reopen?

Bank branches will resume operations on the following working day after the weekend. Customers can expect regular services once banks reopen, subject to local holiday schedules.

In summary, banks will remain closed on February 14 due to the second Saturday holiday. However, digital banking services will remain accessible, allowing customers to manage their finances without disruption.

Also read: February 14 Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow; Here's why!