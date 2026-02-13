Allu Sirish Shares Glimpses From Traditional Pasupu Function

Actor Allu Sirish, the younger brother of Allu Arjun, is all set to tie the knot on March 6. With just a few weeks left for the big day, the wedding celebrations have officially begun at the Allu family residence with traditional rituals and joyful gatherings.

The festivities started with the auspicious Pasupu ceremony, a significant pre-wedding ritual in Telugu households. Sirish shared glimpses from the ceremony on social media and captioned the video, “Wedding festivities have officially begun with our pasupu function…” The intimate celebration was filled with warmth as family elders blessed the couple amid smiles, prayers, and positive vibes.

The Pasupu function was vibrant and steeped in tradition. The house was beautifully decorated with yellow marigolds and white floral garlands, creating a festive yet serene atmosphere. Floral hangings adorned the entrance, while a large flower backdrop was arranged for the rituals. Women in the family were seen offering prayers before a deity idol placed on a decorated pedestal. Sirish looked cheerful in a simple traditional outfit, standing alongside his elders and participating in the ceremony.

Among the notable attendees was Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of Ram Charan. She attended the ceremony in elegant traditional attire, glowing as ever. Her presence drew attention as she recently welcomed twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi. The event reflected a close-knit family celebration, with everyone coming together to share the happiness.

Earlier, Sirish and his fiancée Nayanika Reddy hosted a pre-wedding yacht party in Dubai. The celebration was attended by close friends and family members, including Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy. Sharing moments from the event, Sirish described it as magical and a memory they would cherish forever.

Interestingly, Sirish will marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6 — the same date his brother Allu Arjun got married — making it even more special for the family.