Errol Musk, Father of Elon Musk, to Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir on June 4

Errol Musk, father of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is set to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on June 4 (Wednesday).

A businessman and politician, Errol Musk is on a five-day visit to India, during which he is expected to hold multiple meetings with local entrepreneurs and industrialists.

Confirming the visit, officials said the Uttar Pradesh government is likely to accord him state guest status.

Citing a report, an official said that visiting the Ram Temple is on Errol Musk’s itinerary.

When an individual is granted state guest status, the protocol includes an escort vehicle with security personnel and the appointment of liaison officers—typically a sub-divisional magistrate or deputy superintendent of police—to receive the guest at the airport and accompany them during their visit.

According to reports, senior officials in Ayodhya are working in coordination with the temple trust to ensure Errol Musk has a smooth darshan.

His visit coincides with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple complex, which is scheduled to take place the same day.

Speaking to the media after landing in Delhi, Errol Musk described India as a “sleeping giant” and a “world power.”

Applauding India’s economy, he noted that the country’s GDP ranks among the third or fourth highest in the world. “It’s terrific.”