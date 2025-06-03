IPL Final 2025: RCB Fan's Shocking Move Sends Internet Into a Frenzy- Watch

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will reveal who will lift their first-ever IPL trophy in a few hours, and fans of RCB are eagerly anticipating the final. Unlike previous years, RCB entered the tournament confidently, put on a stellar display of cricket, and ended up reaching the finals for the third time.

If one word characterizes RCB and their fans, it's unlucky. They overhype and carry their team every single year and have ended up being disappointed every time over the past couple of decades. To ensure that no negativity reached the players and the fans, one fan had launched an "Anti-Nazar Squad."

He daubed his car with lemon and chili so that no bad omen reaches the team ahead of their crucial final against PBKS. The cab driver, an RCB fan, is causing a stir on the internet, with fans expressing their admiration for the team and its players.

On the back of his car, there was this line, "Bilkul Risk Nahi Lene Ka," which translates to "Let's not take any risk." RCB is so confident of winning the title this season and the "Anti-Nazar" car that this fan had designed might just help them win their first-ever IPL title. Take a look at how the car looks in the video below: