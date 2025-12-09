EPF Interest Rate 2025–26 Update: PF Employees to Get Up to ₹52,000 – Here’s How to Check

Employees covered under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) are closely tracking updates on the interest rate for the 2025–26 financial year. Every year, the Central Government declares the interest payable on EPF deposits, and this amount is later credited to members’ accounts through the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

According to sources, the EPF interest rate may be increased to 8.75 percent this year, marking a 0.50 percent hike over the previous rate. For the 2024–25 financial year, the government had fixed the EPF interest at 8.2 percent, and the credited amount has already been deposited into members’ accounts. While expectations are high, no official announcement has been made so far. The interest rate is likely to be approved in January, but confirmation is still awaited.

Major Financial Boost for PF Account Holders

If the proposed 8.75 percent interest rate is approved, PF subscribers stand to gain significantly. For example:

An employee with a ₹5 lakh EPF balance could earn up to ₹42,000 in interest.

An employee with a ₹6 lakh balance could receive around ₹50,000 as interest.

Nearly 8 crore EPF subscribers across India are expected to benefit from this interest credit, making it one of the most awaited financial updates for salaried employees.

EPFO Board Meeting to Decide Interest Rate

The final decision will be taken by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of EPFO, which is expected to meet soon. During this meeting, the interest rate for the 2025–26 financial year will be discussed and approved. However, the official meeting date has not yet been confirmed.

How to Check Your EPF Balance via SMS

PF subscribers can easily check their account balance through SMS using their registered mobile number.

Steps to check EPF balance:

Send an SMS in this format: EPFOHO UAN

Send it to 7738299899

You will receive your EPF balance details in your preferred language such as Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, English, and other regional languages.

With the possibility of a higher interest rate on the horizon, PF employees across the country are waiting eagerly for the official confirmation from the government.