Kerala Public Holiday Today, December 9: Schools, Offices Shut For This Reason

Following the orders from the State Election Commission, the Kerala government has declared public holidays in the districts where local body elections are being held today, December 9. All polling-bound districts are observing holidays on December 9 and December 11 to ensure smooth and uninterrupted voting.

These dates have been notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act, requiring all offices, institutions, and establishments covered under the Act to remain closed on the respective polling days.

The Commission has also emphasized that employees in factories, plantations, and other organized sectors must be given a mandatory holiday to cast their vote without inconvenience. Employers have been told to either grant a full day’s leave or make suitable arrangements to allow staff to reach polling stations on time.

In addition, authorities have been instructed to extend leave to employees of central government departments and central public sector undertakings on polling days, ensuring that every eligible voter gets an equal chance to participate in the democratic process.

With these measures in place, Kerala is set to conduct the local body elections in a free, inclusive, and voter-friendly manner. However, central government employees stationed outside polling districts will not be covered under this holiday notification.

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