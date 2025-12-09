School Holiday Today, December 9: Multiple States Shut Schools Due to Weather, Elections, and Strikes — Here’s Why

Several states across India have declared school holidays on December 9, 2025, owing to a mix of severe weather conditions, election duties, and region-specific disruptions. From heavy snowfall in the north to cyclone-induced rainfall in the south, thousands of students are getting an unplanned break as authorities respond to evolving local challenges. Here’s a state-wise look at why schools are closed today.

Jammu & Kashmir: Week-Long Closure Amid Intense Cold Wave

Schools across several winter-zone districts in Jammu and Kashmir will remain shut from December 8 to December 14 due to a harsh cold wave. Freezing temperatures, dense fog, and early snowfall have made road travel unsafe. Officials have ordered a week-long break as a safety precaution, giving students time off until weather conditions improve.

Kerala: Schools Closed for Local Body Elections

Kerala has announced holidays on December 9 and December 11 to facilitate the two-phase local body elections. Many schools are being used as polling booths and election management centres. To enable smooth execution of the polls, regular academic schedules have been temporarily suspended in districts where voting is taking place.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Shutdown Due to Cyclone Ditwah Rains

Heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Ditwah has disrupted daily life in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Schools in the affected districts will stay closed from December 8 to December 13. Flooding, waterlogging, and continuous showers have forced authorities to extend holiday notifications. Parents have been advised to follow district-level updates as rainfall intensity varies widely.

Maharashtra: Schools Affected by Teachers’ TET-Related Strike

In Maharashtra, several districts in the Marathwada region are facing school closures due to an ongoing teachers’ and staff strike involving Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) demands. While schools in Mumbai and other major cities are expected to function normally, impacted districts continue to see disruptions as teachers push for reforms, support, and better working conditions.

Why So Many Closures? A Look at the Bigger Picture

The school closures on December 9, 2025, underline how diverse factors—from extreme climate events to election logistics and labour disputes—can simultaneously affect India’s education ecosystem. Parents and students are advised to monitor local government notifications for updates, as reopening decisions may change depending on weather patterns, election schedules, and the progress of ongoing strikes.

With the north battling a cold wave, the south reeling under cyclone-driven rains, and some states navigating elections or protests, December 9 has emerged as one of the most widely disrupted school days of the year.

Also Read: Telangana’s 2026 Holiday Calendar Released

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Government Holiday List 2026