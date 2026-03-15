Elections 2026: Tamil Nadu on April 23, West Bengal in Two Phases, Results on May 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the 2026 Assembly elections in four states — Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal — and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The counting of votes for all five assemblies will take place on May 4, 2026.

The poll schedule was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners S. S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi during a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

State-wise Poll Schedule

Assam: Voting in a single phase on April 9, 2026; counting on May 4

Kerala: Voting in a single phase on April 9; counting on May 4

Puducherry: Voting in a single phase on April 9; counting on May 4

Tamil Nadu: Voting in a single phase on April 23; counting on May 4

West Bengal: Voting in two phases — April 23 and April 29; counting on May 4

According to the Commission, the election process has been scheduled keeping in mind the expiry of the current assembly terms. The tenure of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly ends on May 7, followed by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on May 10, Assam Legislative Assembly on May 20, and Kerala Legislative Assembly on May 23. The term of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly concludes on June 15.

Political Significance

The upcoming elections are expected to be a major political battle between the ruling National Democratic Alliance(NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition INDIA bloc.

Currently, the NDA is in power in Assam and Puducherry, while All India Trinamool Congress governs West Bengal. Kerala is ruled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front, while Tamil Nadu is governed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Indian National Congress alliance.

Ahead of the announcement, the Election Commission had reviewed election preparedness in all five regions. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi recently toured several poll-bound states, including visits to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for infrastructure and connectivity projects worth around ₹18,680 crore in Kolkata.