Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt Turn Up The Heat in KD: The Devil

The excitement around the upcoming action spectacle KD: The Devil continues to grow as the makers unveil a high-energy dance track titled “Jaripey Naatho Pandaga Jaripey.” Packed with electrifying beats and vibrant visuals, the song is set to become the next big party anthem across the Telugu states.

Featuring global dance sensation Nora Fatehi alongside the iconic Sanjay Dutt, the track brings together style, glamour and powerful screen presence. With music composed by Arjun Janya, the song delivers an infectious rhythm designed to get audiences dancing from the very first beat.

The track has been sung by popular vocalist Mangli, whose energetic voice adds a distinctive Telugu flavour to the celebratory number. The lyrics have been penned by Chandra Bose, while the music composition, arrangement and production have been handled by Arjun Janya.

Directed by Prem's, KD: The Devil is mounted on a grand scale and has been creating significant buzz across multiple film industries. The film stars Action Prince Dhruva Sarja in the lead role and features a powerful ensemble cast including Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Reeshma Nanaiah.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, the film is one of the most anticipated pan-India releases of the year.

With “Jaripey Naatho Pandaga Jaripey” already generating strong buzz online, the makers are confident the song will become a major dance favourite among audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

KD: The Devil is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on April 30, 2026, promising audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience.