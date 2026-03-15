The YSR Congress Party has launched a sharp attack on the ruling coalition, accusing it of indulging in false propaganda and attempting to undermine the Opposition while avoiding serious questions on the state’s financial management.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the coalition government was trying to downplay the issues raised by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the state’s finances and the conduct of the Assembly session.

He asserted that the concerns raised by Jagan Mohan Reddy about the state budget have been vindicated, alleging that there is a glaring mismatch between the government’s allocations and the funds actually required to fulfil its promises.

“The budget figures simply do not add up. There is a huge gap between what has been allocated and what is needed to implement the promises made to the people,” he said.

Buggana further alleged that despite raising loans exceeding ₹3 lakh crore, the coalition government has drastically reduced the number of beneficiaries under several welfare schemes. He claimed that the borrowing does not align with the promises made under the coalition’s ‘Super Six’ agenda.

According to him, the number of beneficiaries under schemes such as Talliki Vandanam, pensions, and Annadatha Sukhibhava has been significantly cut, raising serious questions about the government’s commitment to welfare.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy, as Leader of the Opposition, had every right to question what he described as “financial fudging, failures and deception” in the government’s handling of funds. However, he alleged that remarks made in the Assembly were aimed at belittling the Opposition instead of addressing the issues raised.

The YSRCP leader also criticised the coalition’s claims on women’s empowerment, stating that despite tall promises made under the Maha Shakti programme during the election campaign, none of the schemes have been implemented as promised.