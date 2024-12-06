December 7, Saturday: Bank Holiday or Not?

Banks across India will observe various holidays in December 2024, based on both national and regional occasions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the official holiday list, which varies depending on the state. Bank customers are advised to verify local holidays before visiting their branches.

Banks Open on Saturday, December 7, 2024

Banks will be open on Saturday, December 7, 2024, as it falls on the first Saturday of the month. According to RBI guidelines, banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, unless otherwise mentioned in the holiday list.

December 2024 Bank Holidays

Here’s a list of bank holidays in December, along with state-specific closures:

December 12 (Thursday): Banks closed in Meghalaya for Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma.

December 18 (Wednesday): Banks closed in Meghalaya for the Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham.

December 19 (Thursday): Banks closed in Goa for Goa Liberation Day.

December 24 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya for Christmas Eve.

December 25 (Wednesday): Banks closed nationwide for Christmas.

December 26 (Thursday): Banks closed in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya for Christmas Celebration.

December 27 (Friday): Banks closed in Nagaland for Christmas Celebration.

December 30 (Monday): Banks closed in Meghalaya for the Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah.

December 31 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Mizoram and Sikkim for state-specific holidays.

Note for Bank Customers

As holidays vary by state, it’s essential to confirm the holiday schedule for your respective region. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays.

Stay informed about the holiday calendar to avoid any inconvenience when planning your bank visits this December!

