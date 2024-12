Karnataka 2025 Schools holidays: Complete list is here

Karnataka State has released its school holiday calendar for 2025. It lists down gazetted holidays and public holidays along with summer and winter vacation dates. Here we give you the complete list of school holidays in Karnataka in 2025.

Gazetted Holidays

These are the gazetted holidays for schools in Karnataka for 2025.

New Year/Winter Vacations: January 1-15, 2025

Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti: January 14, 2025

Republic Day: January 26, 2025

Maha Shivratari: February 26, 2025

Ugadi Festival: March 30, 2025

Khutub-E-Ramzan: March 31, 2025

Good Friday: April 18, 2025

Basava Jayanthi/Akshaya Tritiya: April 30, 2025

May Day: May 1, 2025

Summer Vacations: May 20-June 30, 2025

Bakrid: June 7, 2025

Last Day of Moharam: July 27, 2025

Independence Day: August 15, 2025

Varasidhi Vinayaka Vrata: August 27, 2025

Eid Milad: September 5, 2025

Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja: October 1, 2025

Gandhi Jayanthi/Mahalaya Amavasye: October 2, 2025

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi: October 7, 2025

Tula Sankramana: October 17, 2025

Naraka Chaturdashi: October 20, 2025

Balipadyami, Deepavali: October 22, 2025

Kannada Rajyothsava: November 1, 2025

Kanakadasa Jayanthi: November 8, 2025

Huthri: December 5, 2025

Christmas: December 25, 2025

Restricted Holidays

The following are the restricted holidays for Karnataka schools in 2025:

New Year: January 1, 2025

Holi: March 14, 2025

Holy Saturday: March 15, 2025

Jumat-Ul-Wida: March 28, 2025

Shab-e-Qadar: March 27, 2025

Rama Navami: April 6, 2025

Buddha Poornima: April 12, 2025

Varamahalakshmi Vrata: August 8, 2025

Rug-Upakarma, Yajur Upakarma: August 9, 2025

Brahma Shri Naryana Guru Jayanthi: September 18, 2025

Sri Krishna Janmashtami: August 16, 2025

Swarna Gowri Vrata: August 26, 2025

Vishwakarma Jayanthi: September 17, 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanthi: November 5, 2025

Christmas Eve: December 24, 2025

