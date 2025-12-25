December 26 Bank Holiday or Not? Check State-Wise Bank Status

After Christmas celebrations on December 25, many people want to know whether banks will remain closed on December 26 or reopen as usual.

The answer is yes and no, depending on the state.

Banks Open in Most States

For most parts of India, December 26 is a regular working day for banks. All major public and private banks will resume normal operations after the Christmas holiday. Customers can visit branches for routine banking work such as deposits, withdrawals, and account services.

Banks Closed in Some States

However, banks will remain closed on December 26 in a few states where Christmas holidays are extended. These states include:

Nagaland

Mizoram

Meghalaya

In these states, December 26 is observed as a local holiday, and bank branches will stay shut.

Online Banking Services Remain Available

Even in states where banks are closed, online banking services such as UPI, mobile banking, net banking, and ATM services will continue to work normally.

What Customers Should Know

December 26 is not a nationwide bank holiday.

Banks are open in most states across India.

Only a few northeastern states have a bank holiday on this day.

Digital banking services are unaffected.

Conclusion

December 26 marks a return to normal banking operations after Christmas for most of the country. Customers are advised to check local holiday rules if they are in Nagaland, Mizoram, or Meghalaya, where banks will remain closed for the day.

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