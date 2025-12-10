December 11 Bank Holiday Update; Check here!

Many people find bank holiday updates helpful to keep planning their financial work. If you were wondering if banks have any holidays on December 11, here is the update:

December 11 is a normal working day for all banks across India. No festivals, special occasions, or events at the national and regional levels are forecasted for tomorrow. Customers can visit their concerned bank branches to carry out all financial transactions as usual.

Although December 11 is not a public holiday, several bank holidays are scheduled this month, depending on the state and the RBI holiday calendar. Coming bank holidays in the second half of December include:

December 12 - Holiday in some North Eastern states due to the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, Different in different states

December 24 – Christmas Eve holiday in some areas due to local observances.

December 25 – Christmas, national bank holiday.

December 26–31: State-specific holidays and year-end closures, depending upon regional celebrations and Sunday/second Saturday combinations.

Since bank holidays vary from state to state, customers are advised to check the RBI official calendar or their respective state holiday list for exact dates.

For tomorrow, though, you can continue with your normal banking transactions without experiencing any disruption.

Also read: Top 10 New Year Solo Holiday Travel Destinations in India 2025-26