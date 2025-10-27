Cyclone Montha: October 28 Tamil Nadu School Holiday Declared?

Schools in Tamil Nadu may be in for closures on October 28, 2025, as the state monitors the intensifying storm system Cyclone Montha. The Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai has issued an orange alert for key districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet, signalling expected heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile ghat areas such as Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Puducherry are under yellow alert, reflecting elevated weather risk.

While neighbouring states have already declared universal school holidays in vulnerable areas, Tamil Nadu’s government has not yet announced a blanket shutdown of schools for October 28. Officials say district collectors are keeping a close watch on conditions and may decide later today or early tomorrow regarding local closures. This approach reflects the advanced Diwali break many schools were already on, and the decision thus hinges on live rainfall data and local ground situations.

Parents and students are advised to await official updates from their district education offices or school administrations. Many schools may already be closed in specific zones based on local alerts rather than state-wide orders. In light of the storm’s path and strength forecasts, authorities have also urged residents in coastal and adjoining districts to avoid unnecessary travel, secure loose objects and follow weather advisories strictly.

In summary the school-holiday decision in Tamil Nadu for October 28 remains pending. With Cyclone Montha’s impact bearing down and the possibility of heavy rain and wind gusts, families should stay alert, heed official notifications and prepare for the possibility of closures once the final orders arrive.