October 28 School Holiday: Which States Will Remain Closed and Why?

Schools in several states will remain closed on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, due to a combination of weather alerts and regional festivals. Parents and students are advised to keep an eye on local notifications before heading out.

In the coastal states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the closure is driven by the looming threat of Cyclone Montha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts across several districts including Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Rayagada, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, gusty winds and possible flooding. With low-lying areas at risk, state authorities have ordered school holidays to ensure safety and allow relief operations to proceed without interruption.

Meanwhile, in the Hindi-belt states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, schools and government institutions are shut in observance of the main day of Chhath Puja. As devotees gather early morning at riverbanks and ghats to offer argha to the setting and rising sun, state administrations are also managing large crowds, traffic diversions and safety protocols.

In the national capital region of Delhi & NCR, schools will remain open despite the weather system. However, authorities warn of cloudy skies and isolated showers, advising parents to consider keeping children indoors if conditions worsen. Tamil Nadu and Kerala face intermittent rain from the northeast monsoon and cyclone‐related moisture; while no state-wide holiday has been declared, certain districts have issued local closures depending on rainfall intensity.

In short, 28 October 2025 will be a day of mixed reasons for school closures - festival fervour in the east and north, storm caution on the coast and strategically managed locally in the south. Students, teachers and parents should monitor updates from district administrations and school notices if travel or classes are planned for that day.