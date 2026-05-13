CM Vijay to Face Floor Test in Tamil Nadu Assembly Today

Political drama continues in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister Vijay prepares to face a major floor test in the Assembly today to prove his government’s majority. The trust vote has become one of the most closely watched political developments in the state following recent election results and shifting alliance equations.

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam initially secured 108 Assembly seats in the elections. However, the party’s effective strength reportedly dropped to 106 after Vijay resigned from one constituency and another MLA, Srinivas, was barred from participating in the confidence vote following a High Court direction.

Despite the setback, the ruling camp appears to have strengthened its numbers through support from alliance parties. Political sources indicate that the coalition backing the government has now crossed the 120-mark in the Assembly.

The biggest boost for Vijay’s government has reportedly come from a faction within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has extended support to the ruling side. Around 30 MLAs from the faction are expected to vote in favor of the government during the floor test.

With the additional support, Chief Minister Vijay is expected to comfortably win the trust vote with the backing of nearly 150 legislators. The development is being viewed as a major political victory for the actor-turned-politician as he seeks to stabilize his newly formed government.

Security arrangements have been tightened around the Assembly premises, while political observers believe the outcome of today’s floor test could significantly influence the future political landscape of Tamil Nadu

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