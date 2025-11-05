Bilaspur Train Tragedy: Thieves Rob the Dead, Steal Mobiles & Jewellery

Over the past few weeks, one tragedy after another has shocked the nation. On Tuesday (November 4), at least 11 people were killed and 20 others injured after a passenger train rammed into a goods train near Bilaspur Railway Station in Chhattisgarh.

Disturbing visuals show the engine and the first coach of the passenger train (a MEMU) mounted on the goods train.

In such moments, the best and worst of human nature come into stark focus. Onlookers often become first responders—but this time shocking reports surfaced of thefts at the accident site.

Witnesses say that while injured passengers groaned and others lay dead, some miscreants took advantage of the chaos and stole gold jewellery and mobile phones. Even the deceased were not spared.

The thieves are reported to have posed as helpers before carrying out the robberies.

Among the injured is a two-year-old boy, whose mother reportedly died in the crash. Local media say that during the chaos, as the boy’s distraught family phoned repeatedly, one woman answered the call and later abused the family, claiming the phone was found by her husband and would not be returned.

Preliminary investigations suggest the passenger MEMU train overshot a red signal and rammed into the stationary goods train.

The railways have announced ex-gratia compensation and launched a probe through the Commission of Railway Safety. Amid the rescue efforts and official procedures, the reports of theft and misconduct add an extra layer of tragedy and raise urgent questions about safety, responsibility and human solidarity in disaster.