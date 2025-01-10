Bihar Government Holidays 2025: Complete List

The Bihar government has finally unveiled its annual list of public holidays for 2025. The list contains a wide variety of state-specific observances, regional festivals, and national holidays in Bihar, a land of cultural multicolourity.

General Holidays, which include significant events such as Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on January 6, 2025, Republic Day on January 26, 2025, and Durga Puja (Saptami) on September 29, 2025, will be seen throughout the state for the people to carry on festivities, practices, and reflections.

Another addition to the list is Restricted Holidays, which can be taken on an optional basis by state government employees. Among these are celebrations such as New Year on January 1, 2025; Makar Sankranti on January 14, 2025; and Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) on October 11, 2025. Workers can opt to take up to three of the restricted holidays for them to exercise personal or cultural traditions that might not be exercised during the general holidays.

General Holidays

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: 6th January, 2025 (Sat)

Basant Panchami: 3rd Feb, 2025 (Mon)

Sant Ravidas Jayanti: 12th Feb, 2025 (Wed)

Shab-e-Miraj: 14th Feb, 2025 (Fri)

Republic Day: 26th Jan, 2025 (Sun)

Mahavir Jayanti: 5th April, 2025 (Sat)

Good Friday: 10th April, 2025 (Thu)

Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti: 23rd April, 2025 (Wed)

Buddha Purnima: 6th May, 2025 (Tue)

Jyeshtha Purnima: 12th May, 2025 (Mon)

Kabir Jayanti: 11th June, 2025 (Wed)

Ashura (10th Muharram): 15th Aug, 2025 (Fri)

Hazrat Muhammad's Birth Anniversary: 5 Sep 2025, Friday

Durga Puja (Saptami): 29 Sep 2025, Monday

Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra: 23 October 2025, Thursday

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: 27 Dec 2025, Saturday

Restricted Holidays

West Bengal government staff are also permitted to celebrate any three restricted holidays from this given list;

New Year: January 1, 2025, Wednesday

Makar Sankranti: 14 Jan 2025, Monday

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: 24 January 2025, Friday

Holika Dahan: 13 Mar 2025, Thursday

Ramadan Last Fast: March 28, 2025 (Friday)

Eid-ul-Fitr (Eid): April 1, 2025 (Tuesday)

Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid): June 8, 2025 (Sunday)

Raja Ram Mohan Roy Jayanti: June 18, 2025 (Wednesday)

Muharram: July 7, 2025 (Monday)

Last Shravan Monday: August 4, 2025 (Monday)

Raksha Bandhan: August 9, 2025 (Saturday)

Hartalika Teej: August 26, 2025 (Tuesday)

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 6, 2025 (Saturday)

Vishwakarma Puja: September 14, 2025 (Sunday)

Durga Puja: September 17, 2025 (Wednesday)

Durga Puja (Saptami Establishment): September 22, 2025 (Monday)

Durga Puja (Ekadashi): Friday, October 3, 2025

Diwali (Lakshmi Puja): Saturday, October 11, 2025

Chhath Puja: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Bhai Dooj: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Jayanti: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Christmas Eve: Wednesday, December 24, 2025

